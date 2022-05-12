Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi: Man faces action for giving communal colour to act by vandals

May 12, 2022
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Legal action was taken against a 48-year-old resident of north-west Delhi’s Mahendra Park for allegedly making a police control room call that “targeted a community” and gave an allegedly communal colour to an act of mischief, the police said on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Usha Rangnani said the police received a call at 6.15am on Wednesday reporting that “Muslim boys” had broken the windows of vehicles in the Mahendra Park area. When the police reached the spot, they found that the rear windscreens of two cars had broken and a crowd had gathered.

“The caller was identified as Shiv Kumar, a resident of Jahangirpuri. He had made the call without verifying facts and was trying to give a religious colour to a mischievous act by some people. He was also provoking the crowd that gathered there,” Rangnani said.

An inquiry by the police showed that the windows were broken by three “non-Muslim” boys, and legal action was taken against them.

Police said that in view of prevalent sensitivity owing to recent incident in adjacent block of Jahangirpuri and “boisterous behaviour of the caller which could have affected the peace and tranquillity of the area”, preventive action under sections 107 and 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was taken against the caller.

