Delhi: Man faces action for giving communal colour to act by vandals
Legal action was taken against a 48-year-old resident of north-west Delhi’s Mahendra Park for allegedly making a police control room call that “targeted a community” and gave an allegedly communal colour to an act of mischief, the police said on Wednesday.
Deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Usha Rangnani said the police received a call at 6.15am on Wednesday reporting that “Muslim boys” had broken the windows of vehicles in the Mahendra Park area. When the police reached the spot, they found that the rear windscreens of two cars had broken and a crowd had gathered.
“The caller was identified as Shiv Kumar, a resident of Jahangirpuri. He had made the call without verifying facts and was trying to give a religious colour to a mischievous act by some people. He was also provoking the crowd that gathered there,” Rangnani said.
An inquiry by the police showed that the windows were broken by three “non-Muslim” boys, and legal action was taken against them.
Police said that in view of prevalent sensitivity owing to recent incident in adjacent block of Jahangirpuri and “boisterous behaviour of the caller which could have affected the peace and tranquillity of the area”, preventive action under sections 107 and 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was taken against the caller.
-
Denied boarding, Air India passenger suffers ‘panic attack’ at Delhi airport
A woman allegedly suffered what appeared to be a “panic attack” at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport last week after she was reportedly stopped and denied passage at the boarding gates by the Air India staff. The incident came to the fore on Wednesday after a video of the woman lying on the floor was widely shared on social media throughout the day. According to the airline, the claims made in the video were “misleading”.
-
Will continue to ask questions of Kejriwal, says Bagga
New Delhi: Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Wednesday said that he is not deterred by the police action as he maintained that he “will continue to ask tough questions” to AAP convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Speaking at the Delhi BJP headquarters after his arrest by the Punjab Police last week, Bagga said he was “illegally arrested” and “kidnapped” by Punjab Police as he questioned Kejriwal about his poll promises.
-
Noida airport’s wins international award for best infrastructure
The upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar has been awarded the Architectural Review Future Projects Best Infrastructure Award 2022'. This prestigious international award has been presented to the Greenfield airport for its passenger terminal, designed by a consortium comprising the Nordic Office of Architecture, Grimshaw Architects, Haptic Architects and STUP Consultants. According to officials, the design merges Indian warmth and hospitality with Swiss efficiency, while complementing customer comfort with sustainability and flexibility for future needs.
-
More demolitions in parts of south Delhi; drive aborted at Seelampur
Demolition drives against illegal encroachments were carried out across the city on Wednesday, with structures cleared in South Delhi's Meharchand Market, Lodhi Colony, Ayanagar and Chhatarpur, although officials had to abort their attempt at northeast Delhi's Seelampur, with the East Delhi municipal corporation saying it did not have adequate police backup. EDMC mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said the civic body removed encroachments on the stretch between Karkardooma and Rishabh Vihar, where he said, one bulldozer and eight trucks were deployed.
-
Man sells wife’s jewellery after being forced to pay ₹3L to instant loan apps
Police on Tuesday registered a case against unidentified persons after a 44-year-old IT professional of Sector 7 alleged harassment, public shaming and threats by representatives of certain loan provider apps. Police said Vishal Diwan, the complainant took a loan of about ₹24,000 via five apps in October and was forced to pay back ₹3.5 lakh to 10 more apps within a month due to the high rate of interest.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics