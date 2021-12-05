Delhi: Man held for firing at realtor’s officer, trying to extort 1 crore

A 19-year-old man, whom the police said was a hitman on the payroll of jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra, has been arrested on charges of firing at a realtor’s office in outer Delhi’s Narela, allegedly to frighten him into paying up extortion money of ₹1 crore, the police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, on November 17, the arrested man, Naveen Sindhu, allegedly reached the property dealer’s office along with his accomplice, Shubham, on a motorcycle. They fired at the office and also threw in a slip in which they demanded ₹1 crore in the name of the Bishnoi and Nehra gang, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Monika Bhardwaj said a case was registered after the property dealer, identified by his first name as Anil, lodged a police complaint.

In his complaint, Anil alleged that the night before the shooting, one of his employees received an audio clip in which a man introduced himself as the member of a gang led by gangsters Nehra and Bishnoi and demanded ₹1 crore as extortion money. Nearly 11 hours later, the firing took place at his office. Apart from four bullet casings, the extortion demand slip was also recovered by the police from outside the office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“During the investigation, CCTV camera footage was scanned and information about the suspects were gathered through informants. Sindhu, was arrested from the RK Puram area on November 26. The team conducted raids to nab the other suspects but with no success,” said DCP Bhardwaj.

Sindhu’s interrogation, she said, revealed that around 8.30am on November 17, he had received a call from his associate , Rohit, who directed him and Shubham to give “a chance” to the property dealer to pay up. The duo arranged a bike and a gun and went to the realtor’s office, where they fired shots, threw in the extortion slip and sped away.