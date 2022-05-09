Delhi: Man held over role in Subhash Nagar shooting

A day after two brothers were shot at in west Delhi’s Subhash Nagar, a 47-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, the police said on Sunday.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said the suspect was identified as one Raju, alias Gogga (47).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He provided the suspects with the black scooter used to commit the crime,” he said.

On Sunday night, two people fired at Ajay Chaudhary and his brother Jaswant, while they were in their SUV at the Subhash Nagar traffic signal.

The two are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The police have registered a case of attempt to murder and under relevant sections of the Arms Act at Hari Nagar police station. CCTV camera footage of the incident has been recovered and is being examined. In the footage, two men can be seen firing the car while walking towards it.