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Delhi: Man killed by uncle, cousin at home; property dispute angle emerges

Delhi: Man killed by uncle, cousin at home; property dispute angle emerges

Published on: Sep 13, 2026, 17:41:07 IST
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New Delhi, A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his uncle and cousin following a quarrel at their house in northeast Delhi's Sundar Nagri, police said on Sunday.

Delhi: Man killed by uncle, cousin at home; property dispute angle emerges
Delhi: Man killed by uncle, cousin at home; property dispute angle emerges

The accused, identified as Nasiruddin and his son Javed , were arrested by the Delhi Police after the incident, they said.

The incident occurred around 1 am on the intervening night of September 12 and 13 when the victim, Mohammad Ali, went downstairs to get a bottle of water, according to police.

Ali's wife claimed that Javed allegedly did not let him enter the kitchen, leading to an argument between them. The quarrel escalated, and Nasiruddin allegedly restrained Ali while Javed stabbed him multiple times.

After the attack, the accused fled the scene.

Ali was taken to GTB Hospital by his family members, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. His body has been kept at the hospital mortuary for post-mortem, a senior police officer said.

A call regarding the quarrel between two brothers was received at around 1.43 am from Sundar Nagri, following which a police team reached the scene.

A murder case was registered on Sunday, and forensic teams examined the crime scene and collected evidence. Police said they developed several leads during the investigation and arrested the father-son duo within a few hours.

The knife allegedly used in the crime was also recovered at their instance. During interrogation, the accused admitted their involvement in the crime.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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