Delhi man on date refuses to pay club bill; is abducted, assaulted by bouncers

A 26-year-old, who was on a date at a nightclub in Preet Vihar in east Delhi, was beaten up by the bouncers of the establishment after he refused to pay the bill, and was then abducted and taken to Ghaziabad, where he was sexually assaulted, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday.

The suspects include the manager of the nightclub and the woman he went out on a date with. (Getty Images)

Police said the assailants filmed the assault, which took place on July 27, and then robbed him of the ₹8,000 cash he had on hand, extorted him for another ₹50,000, and then dumped him near his house in Vivek Vihar.

Officers said three people have been arrested in connection with the case, while at least five others are absconding. The police did not share the names of the suspects arrested, saying that it may alert the people who are absconding.

The suspects include the manager of the nightclub and the woman he went out on a date with — the police are of the opinion that the woman is linked with the nightclub employees, and she may be part of a larger robbery and extortion conspiracy.

The incident came to light a day after the incident, said deputy commissioner of police (east) Amrutha Guguloth, after the Preet Vihar police station received a call from Hedgewar hospital that a seriously injured man had been admitted by his family.

Giving details of the case, a senior investigator said the man and the woman connected on a dating app, and decided to meet at Preet Vihar, and the woman took him to the club. There, the investigator said, citing the victim’s complaint, the woman ordered some wine for herself, while he only ordered food for himself. After the bill came for ₹2,600, an altercation broke out between the two, as both insisted that the other pay. Thereafter, the woman went and said something to the manager, and left, said the investigator.

“The employees insisted that he pay the bill. When he refused, the manager and four-five bouncers and waiters assaulted him. Thereafter, some of the men bundled him in their car while another person drove his car. They first took him near Hedgewar hospital, where another person arrived and they all assaulted him again. Thereafter, they drove him towards Meerut,” said the investigator.

Somewhere near the Ganga Canal, the investigator said, the suspects stopped the cars, sexually assaulted him, filmed it on a mobile phone, and then robbed him, and extorted a further ₹50,000 from him.

“The man agreed after which they brought him back to Delhi and dumped him in his car near Vivekananda College for Women in Vivek Vihar. He reached home and informed his family members, who admitted him to the hospital,” the investigator said.

Police initially registered a first information report (FIR) for attempt to commit culpable homicide, abduction, unnatural offences, robbery, and criminal intimidation, a second officer said, but after suspicions that the woman may be involved in the crime, they have added charges of extortion, attempt to murder, and criminal conspiracy charges.

