Delhi man slits own throat in Shahdara, fires after snatching pistol from cop

In a horrifying incident, a 29-year-old man slit his throat and roamed around a colony in Delhi's Nathu Colony Chowk before being caught by policemen. A cop was injured while overpowering the man. A video of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday.

Krishan Sherwal, a resident of Shahdara, was admitted to the GTB Hospital

Krishan Sherwal, a resident of Shahdara, was admitted to the GTB Hospital after being caught. He also fired in the air after snatching a service pistol of a policeman, news agency PTI quoted the police as saying.

While trying to overpower him, assistant sub-inspector Jitender Panwar suffered an injury to his hand, deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said on the Thursday incident.

Sherwal reportedly told the police that he separated from his wife and was suffering from depression.

"At Nathu Colony Chowk, the public and our officers tried to overpower him and in the melee that followed, he injured an officer and snatched his pistol, firing one round. Eventually, however, the police caught him and the pistol was recovered from his possession," a police officer told news agency ANI.

A case was registered under Sections 307, 394, 397, 186 and 353 of the IPC.

“Sherwal is currently under treatment at a hospital. A case has been registered under IPC sections 307, 394, 397, 186 and 353 of the IPC and Section 27 of the Arms Act at MS Park police station. He had separated from his wife and had been in a state of depression,” the officer added.

