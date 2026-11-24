A 30-year-old man allegedly went on a stabbing spree with a pocket knife on Monday afternoon, injuring at least nine police officers – five at the Jama Masjid police station and four at another location nearby during an encounter where he was shot six times – officials and eyewitnesses said.

The spot where a police encounter took place involving Nabeel (30), accused of attacking five police personnel with a knife at Jama Masjid police station. (Hindustan Times) more less

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The alleged stabber, identified as Md Nabeel, sustained six gunshot wounds, all in his legs, during an encounter in the Bazar Chitli Qabar area near Daryaganj, where he fled on a stolen scooter. He is undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where he suffered heavy blood loss, officials said.

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According to police, the dramatic chain of events unfolded when Nabeel allegedly entered the Jama Masjid police station following complaints by his mother and sister, who were there around 1:30-2pm to file a complaint against him. Nabeel lived with his family in the Kala Mahal area of Jama Masjid and was unemployed.

Police said Nabeel attacked the policemen and fled from the station, all within three minutes.

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{{^usCountry}} Rohit Rajbir Singh, deputy commissioner of police (Central), said Nabeel “appeared to be mentally stable, but was very aggressive.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rohit Rajbir Singh, deputy commissioner of police (Central), said Nabeel “appeared to be mentally stable, but was very aggressive.” {{/usCountry}}

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“The mother told police officers that she was disturbed because he constantly harassed her and her daughter for money. He would hit them as well. They went to Sub-Inspector Ajay to complain, and he first called Nabeel to counsel him. At first, Nabeel told SI Ajay over the phone that he couldn’t come. When Ajay insisted that a complaint was being filed and his family members were there, he got angry and said he was coming.”

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Attack at the Police Station

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Around 2:30pm, police said Nabeel entered the Jama Masjid police station. Two police officials, both of whom asked not to be identified, said Nabeel was “aggressive” and shouted in the reception area.

“He was demanding the person’s name who had called him there. SI Ajay came forward. Nabeel charged at him and tried to attack him with a knife. Four to five staff rushed to save Ajay and detain Nabeel. They jumped at Nabeel, but he attacked them all. Some staff got very scared and rushed inside the police station. They picked up batons and called for backup, but Nabeel ran outside. Others lay injured and screamed for help as Nabeel ran outside,” one of the officials cited above said.

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The second official said that the incident happened at the reception area where only a few staffers were present. Nabeel’s mother and sister witnessed the entire episode.

DCP Singh said two personnel ran behind him, but he was quick. “In front of the station, he stopped a person and threatened him with his knife. He snatched his bike and fled. The incident left five persons injured, including two sub-inspectors, two head constables, and one ASI. SI Ajay, SI Arvind, and HC Harender suffered severe injuries to their necks and faces. ASI Shri Krishna and HC Baljeet also suffered injuries,” the DCP added.

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Encounter and Police Investigation

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After the incident, multiple teams from four police stations, the special staff, and the Anti-Auto Theft Squad were formed to trace Nabeel. “The teams searched nearby areas and traced him within two hours. By 4:30pm, the team had traced the vehicle and found Nabeel. As the team warned him and asked him to surrender, he again turned aggressive and started attacking policemen around him. Despite the threat, the policemen exhibited restraint and fired below the waist. During the controlled firing, eight rounds were fired. Six rounds hit Nabeel in the legs,” DCP Singh said.

The four injured during the encounter were identified as constables Ankit, Jayant, Lokesh, and Parminder, and were shifted to LNJP Hospital.

“The accused has one previous criminal involvement in a case registered under Section 324 IPC (causing hurt by dangerous weapon) at Daryaganj in 2022. We are lodging three cases against him – one for attacking policemen at the station, one for stealing a bike, and a third for again attacking policemen at Chitli Qabar area,” said DCP Singh.

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Police said Nabeel was married, but his wife left him due to his anger issues. “He has two brothers who work different jobs. All of them complained about his behaviour,” another official said.