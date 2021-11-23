Delhi: Man stabs woman with a pair of scissors in Okhla

The Police on Monday arrested a man for killing a 37-year-old woman, allegedly by stabbing her in the neck with a pair of scissors. The man was allegedly angry with the woman for being friends with their male colleague, and killed her over that, the police said.

Police said the suspect has been identified as Chand Alam (26), a resident of Okhla. In 2015, he started working in an export company at Pul Prahladpur where he became acquainted with his co-worker a Jharna (37), and they both used to sew clothes.

“Both were married but they became friends and started spending time with each other. The woman started demanding money from the suspect, and he began giving her ₹6,000 every month. In February Alam allegedly got to know of Jharna’s closeness to another man, Suraj (single name). This led to a quarrel between them and he stopped giving her the money. Jilted, he allegedly made plans to kill her, which he carried out,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP), south-east, Esha Pandey.

On Sunday, Alam met Jharna at the Badarpur bus stop and took her to an abandoned quarter near the railway tracks in Okhla, where he tried to physically assault her, the police said. Then they had an argument over Suraj.

“Alam knew that Jharna had scissors in her bag, for cutting clothes at the factory, so he reached for her bag, pulled out the scissors and stabbed her in the neck. After making sure that she had died, he covered her body with a plastic bag, broke her mobile, and threw the pair of scissors and bloodstained clothes into a drain near his house,” said the DCP.

A team was immediately formed to crack the case, the official said. “Maximum information from collected through local enquiries and call detail records of the woman’s phone to reveal her connection to Alam and that they were together at the time of her death. The team tried to locate Alam to interrogate him but he had fled his house. Thereafter, several searches were conducted and he was apprehended from Indira Kalyan Vihar in Okhla.

