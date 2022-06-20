Delhi man strangles live-in partner to death, held

A 38-year-old man strangled his live-in partner over “petty domestic issues” in outer Delhi’s Mukundpur on Friday night, and surrendered before police on Saturday.

The man -- identified by Vijay (goes by first name) -- had wrapped the body of the woman -- Santoshi -- in a cloth and kept it in the bathroom of their rented home for nearly 21 hours, waiting for an opportunity to dump it somewhere and flee. However, he later changed his mind and went to the Bhalswa Dairy police station around 8.45 pm on Saturday and confessed to his crime, police said on Sunday.

A police team investigating the case reached the house on Saturday, and found the woman’s body there. They then moved Santoshi’s body to the mortuary of a nearby government hospital for autopsy, said police.

A case of murder and destruction under relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections was registered against the man, and he was arrested on Sunday.

Vijay, who is a labourer, had been in a live-in relationship with Santoshi for the past few years. Santoshi -- worked in a hospital -- had four children from her first marriage, and one with Vijay, said Brijendra Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (outer north), adding that Vijay’s wife left him after she got to know about Santoshi. They have four children, who now live with their mother.

“Vijay revealed during interrogation that he and Santoshi often had quarrels over petty issues, including who will take care of the five children... Following an altercation over the children on Friday night, Vijay strangled her on the terrace of the house,” said Yadav.

The children were sleeping on the ground floor when the incident took place, according to police.

