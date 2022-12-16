Delhi man walks to police station, confesses to killing younger brother

A 26-year-old man was arrested along with his 60-year-old father for allegedly killing his younger brother, hiding the body under the bed and then throwing it in a nearby park in their attempt to dispose of it in Mangolpuri area in outer Delhi, police said on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The murder took place on Tuesday and it came to fore the next day, when the 26-year-old walked into the Mangolpuri police station and told the police officers at the reception desk that he had killed his brother and he could take the police to the place where the body had been dumped, senior police officers said.

“The arrested man, identified as Lalit Kumar, was enraged with his younger brother Jaikishan alias Jaichand, 23, after he saw him assaulting their mother on Monday. The woman left the house after being beaten up by Jaikishan. The next day, when Kumar’s father Om Prakash and other brother, Akash, left home for work, Kumar killed Jaikishan by attacking his head with a hammer. Thereafter, he hid the body under the bed,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that Kumar panicked after killing his brother and informed his family members about it. In order to keep the crime under wrap, Kumar and his father allegedly decided to dispose of the body. They wrapped it in a sheet and left home with it. However, they failed to dispose of the body completely, dumped it in a park near their house and returned. In the evening, the mother returned home and asked Kumar to surrender before the police at the local police station, the police said.

Around 2.15am on Wednesday, Kumar came to Mangolpuri police station and claimed before the police officers that he had murdered his younger brother the previous day. Kumar also told them that he can get the body recovered from the park where he and his father had dumped it. The matter was immediately brought to the notice of the station house officer (SHO), who along with his team accompanied Kumar to the park and recovered the body wrapped in a sheet, said DCP Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Accordingly, a case of murder and destruction of evidence with common intention was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 302, 201 and 34 and Kumar was arrested along with his father Om Prakash, who works in a shoe factory. The items used in the crime such as the hammer and a knife were seized. Further investigation is on,” added the DCP.

To be sure, a confession or disclosure statement of any person made before a police officer is not admissible as evidence before a court unless it is backed by other evidence. Only a confession before a judge is admissible as evidence against an accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON