Man, who killed girlfriend in Delhi, Googled ways to clean blood. Shocking facts

Aftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused in the brutal Shraddha Walker murder case, had googled the method of blood cleaning and read about human anatomy after killing his live-in partner near the national capital's Mehrauli area, news agency ANI reported citing Delhi Police on Monday.

Poonawalla has been arrested in south Delhi over accusations that he killed Shraddha after a fight on May 18, chopped her body into 35 pieces and stuffed them into a refrigerator and dumped the pieces in different parts of the city over the next few weeks, a senior police officer said.

The Police said the accused was arrested following a missing complaint filed by the father, Vikash Madan Walker - a resident of Palghar (Maharashtra) - of the 26-year-old woman, Shraddha, who complained that he hadn’t been able to get in touch with her for months.

Some shocking details surfaced so far in Mehrauli murder case

> Poonawalla told police that he had read about human anatomy so that it could help him in chopping off the body.

> Police have seized the electronic gadgets of Aftab and they will be checked thoroughly. After verifying gadgets and Google search history, police can establish Poonawalla's confession.

> Poonawalla, after searching on Google, cleaned blood stained from the floor with some chemicals and disposed of stained clothes. He shifted the body in the bathroom and bought a refrigerator from a nearby shop. Later, he chopped the body into small pieces and put them in the fridge.

> The accused told the police that he chopped her into pieces and disposed of her parts in nearby areas in the jungle area of Chhatarpur Enclave.

> Police also recovered some bones from Aftab's rented flat and officials said that the efforts to recover the remaining parts of the body were on.

> There are reports that claimed that Poonawalla had watched many crime movies and web series including 'Dexter' before committing the crime.

> Poonawalla and Shraddha met on a dating site and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur. The police received a complaint from Shraddha'father and registered an FIR on November 10.

> Officials said Shraddha from Mumbai, met him while working at a call centre in Mumbai.

Why Poonawalla killed Shraddha?

"The two got together via a dating app in Mumbai. They were in a live-in relationship for three years and had shifted to Delhi. Soon after the two shifted to Delhi, Shraddha started pressuring the man to marry her," additional deputy commissioner of police (DCP), South Delhi, Ankit Chauhan told ANI.

"The two quarrelled frequently and it used to get out of control. In this particular instance that occurred on May 18, the man lost his temper and strangled her," said Chouhan.

(With inputs from ANI)

