Delhi Man who killed mom before suicide was depressed, had no friends: 77-page suicide note
The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note.
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited ‘depression’ and ‘unemployment’ in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note.
He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
"He mentioned that since his childhood he was lonely and had no friends. He also wrote about his father and the problems he had with him. After his father died, he stated that his mother did not give him money and both he and his mother were suffering from a disease," an officer said.
The man claimed that he slit his mother's throat 10 minutes after he had strangled her with a chain because he had read that if someone is strangled, their soul will not be able to achieve salvation. So, to free his mother's soul, he slit her throat, the officer added.
It was mentioned in the note that his mother had "gone through a lot and he wanted to free her", the officer said.
According to PTI reports, Kshitij killed himself on Sunday, three days after he strangled and cut the throat of his mother Mithilesh. His father, Shri Niwas, a retired government official, died around 10 years ago.
Police said the mother-son was living with the father’s monthly pension, adding that a post-mortem of the bodies has been conducted.
-
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
-
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.
-
PSI scam: Karnataka court grants police 8-day custody of IPS officer Amrit Paul
A court here on Monday granted police custody of one of the main accused in the police sub-inspector recruitment scam, ADGP Amrit Paul, for eight days. Read: What is the PSI scam that has triggered political storm in Karnataka? The First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate granted the custody of Paul. Paul's bail applications so far have been rejected by the court. Paul was ADGP Recruitment when the scam took place.
-
Bengaluru: 23-year-old woman electrocuted as she tries to cross waterlogged road
Electrocution has claimed yet another life in Bengaluru, this time that of a 23-year-old woman who became a victim of waterlogging due to heavy and incessant rainfall in the city. Akhila's was trying to cross a waterlogged road in Bengaluru's Whitefield area on her scooty, when she skidded and grabbed a nearby electric pole for support to avoid falling. Bengaluru saw four cases of electrocution in just over a month in April - May.
-
Odisha: Man who killed wife, dumped body in septic tank, arrested after 4 months
More than four months after Dasarath's killed his wife following a heated altercation and then dumped her body in a septic tank, police in Koraput district arrested a 52-year-old man on charges of murder and tampering with evidence. Police in Koraput said they arrested Dasarath Sahu (52) on charges of murdering his wife Gouri Sahu (45) of Goudaguda village under Kakiriguma police station area after they had a heated altercation on April 18.
