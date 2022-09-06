Delhi Man who killed mom before suicide was depressed, had no friends: 77-page suicide note

The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited ‘depression’ and ‘unemployment’ in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note.

He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.

"He mentioned that since his childhood he was lonely and had no friends. He also wrote about his father and the problems he had with him. After his father died, he stated that his mother did not give him money and both he and his mother were suffering from a disease," an officer said.

The man claimed that he slit his mother's throat 10 minutes after he had strangled her with a chain because he had read that if someone is strangled, their soul will not be able to achieve salvation. So, to free his mother's soul, he slit her throat, the officer added.

It was mentioned in the note that his mother had "gone through a lot and he wanted to free her", the officer said.

According to PTI reports, Kshitij killed himself on Sunday, three days after he strangled and cut the throat of his mother Mithilesh. His father, Shri Niwas, a retired government official, died around 10 years ago.

Police said the mother-son was living with the father’s monthly pension, adding that a post-mortem of the bodies has been conducted.

