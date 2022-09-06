Rohini murder-suicide: Man strangled his mother with chain before killing self
Police quoted a 77-page suicide note, all in Hindi and written in pencil, which the man purportedly left behind, to draw their conclusions.
A day after the bodies of a man and his mother were found at their house in Rohini, police on Monday stated that the 27-year-old first killed his mother by strangulating her with an iron chain and then slit her throat before killing himself three days later, police officers associated with the probe said.
A case of murder has been registered in connection with the deaths.
According to police, the man killed his mother on September 1 at the first floor of their four-storey house in Rohini and performed a ritual, following which he left the house to purchase items to kill himself, a step he had been contemplating for nearly two years, police said, quoting the suicide note.
“It seems that the man wanted the body of his mother to be discovered. He stayed with her body for over 72 hours, even as it was decomposing. The man has written in the note that to counter the foul smell from the body, he wore a face mask, locked all the doors and windows, sprayed deodorants, and also burnt incense, papers and residue of pencils in the house,” a senior police officer said who asked not to be named.
Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the incident came to light after a friend of the man’s mother called on Sunday.
The son picked up the phone, and informed her that his mother had died three days ago, and that he was going to kill himself.
“The panic-stricken woman informed the police and reached outside the man’s house with some other women from the neighbourhood,” said Tayal.
As no one was answering the door, police personnel used a ladder to enter the first floor, where they found the man’s body lying on the bed.
Investigators said that by the time it was discovered, the mother’s body was highly decomposed.
An autopsy was conducted on the two bodies on Monday after the arrival of the relatives of the deceased, police said.
PU teachers set to get revised scales as Punjab announces implementation of 7th pay panel
The long wait of teachers in universities and colleges, including teachers of Panjab University, for the revised University Grants Commission pay scales as per the 7th pay commission is set to end as Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced to implement the same in the state. There are around 680 permanent faculty members at the university. Besides regular teachers, the pay revision will also benefit the guest faculty.
Illegal weapon case: Two days on, AIG’s son yet to be arrested
After the son of a Punjab Police Service officer, who is currently posted as an assistant inspector general litigation in Chandigarh at the Punjab bureau of investigation, was caught carrying an illegal weapon in Parvar Nishan Singh, 24, of Sector 39-D, who currently resides in Commando Complex Phase 11, Mohali's car at the Sector 17/18 light point on Saturday night, police are yet to arrest him even as the firearm in question was recovered at the spot. Police sources had confirmed that he is the son of AIG Sarbjit Singh.
Rain eludes Chandigarh; light showers expected over weekend, says IMD
While there was no rain in the city on Monday and India Meteorological Department has ruled out the rain for the next three days, the temperature continued to stay on the higher side in the city on Monday. It last rained in the city on September 1 and only 0.2 mm of rain was recorded. The maximum temperature went down from 36C on Sunday to 35.6C on Monday, 2.3C above normal.
Chandigarh: Man arrested for helping criminals get bail with fake surety bonds
It was found that Kuldeep Singh of Bukkan Patti Village of Moga district, Punjab had never appeared in court and his picture was also not there on the surety bonds. A fake Aadhaar number had also been given to Singh which didn't match with his real Aadhar number. UP man arrested in extortion case Panchkula One person has been arrested by the Panchkula police in an extortion case. Complainant Rachit Malhotra told the police that he runs a salon in Panchkula.
Mohali joyride disaster: Giant wheel crashed after hydraulic wire broke, say police
A day after the joyride crashed, it has come to light that the hydraulic wire of the ride broke which resulted in the crashing. There were 35 people on the ride when the incident happened. After the incident, the fair was declared closed on Monday. DSP Harsimran Singh Bal said during the initial probe, it has come to the fore that the ride crashed after the hydraulic wire broke down.
