Rohini murder-suicide: Man strangled his mother with chain before killing self

A day after the bodies of a man and his mother were found at their house in Rohini, police on Monday stated that the 27-year-old first killed his mother by strangulating her with an iron chain and then slit her throat before killing himself three days later, police officers associated with the probe said.

Police quoted a 77-page suicide note, all in Hindi and written in pencil, which the man purportedly left behind, to draw their conclusions.

A case of murder has been registered in connection with the deaths.

According to police, the man killed his mother on September 1 at the first floor of their four-storey house in Rohini and performed a ritual, following which he left the house to purchase items to kill himself, a step he had been contemplating for nearly two years, police said, quoting the suicide note.

“It seems that the man wanted the body of his mother to be discovered. He stayed with her body for over 72 hours, even as it was decomposing. The man has written in the note that to counter the foul smell from the body, he wore a face mask, locked all the doors and windows, sprayed deodorants, and also burnt incense, papers and residue of pencils in the house,” a senior police officer said who asked not to be named.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the incident came to light after a friend of the man’s mother called on Sunday.

The son picked up the phone, and informed her that his mother had died three days ago, and that he was going to kill himself.

“The panic-stricken woman informed the police and reached outside the man’s house with some other women from the neighbourhood,” said Tayal.

As no one was answering the door, police personnel used a ladder to enter the first floor, where they found the man’s body lying on the bed.

Investigators said that by the time it was discovered, the mother’s body was highly decomposed.

An autopsy was conducted on the two bodies on Monday after the arrival of the relatives of the deceased, police said.

