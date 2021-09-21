Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi may get light rain, drizzle today: IMD
delhi news

Delhi may get light rain, drizzle today: IMD

“While mostly light rain or drizzle has been predicted till September 27, there could be a spell of light to moderate rainfall on September 22,” said a senior IMD official
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 08:53 AM IST
Representational Image. (HT file photo)

Delhi is likely to get light rain or drizzle on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast said.

According to the forecast, this may continue for the rest of the week with light rain or thundershowers.

“While mostly light rain or drizzle has been predicted till September 27, there could be a spell of light to moderate rainfall on September 22,” said a senior IMD official.

With maximum rainfall received during this month in the monsoon, it could be the rainiest September since 1901, IMD officials said.

Also Read | 28% households in Delhi have one or more member with flu-like symptoms: Survey

“The frequent rain spells are a result of the frequently forming low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal. Usually there are two to three such systems forming in the monsoon months, but it had increased to 4-5 during this month,” the official said.

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Monday morning settled at 26.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department said. The relative humidity was recorded at 89 per cent, it said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Coal scam case: Delhi HC to hear Abhishek Banerjee’s plea challenging ED summons

28% households in Delhi have one or more member with flu-like symptoms: Survey

North MCD took bribes to allow illegal mall to operate: AAP

Delhiwale: A special kind of book lover
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP