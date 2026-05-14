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Delhi mayor directs civic officials to strengthen cleanliness measures before monsoon

Delhi mayor directs civic officials to strengthen cleanliness measures before monsoon

Published on: May 14, 2026 05:47 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review sanitation arrangements and monsoon preparedness, directing civic officials to strengthen cleanliness measures and ensure better coordination among departments ahead of the rainy season.

Delhi mayor directs civic officials to strengthen cleanliness measures before monsoon

According to the statement, the meeting, held at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi headquarters, was attended by Deputy Mayor Monika Pant, Leader of the House Jai Bhagwan Yadav, MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, senior engineers and sanitation department officials.

During the meeting, Wahi directed the concerned departments to further strengthen sanitation arrangements through mutual coordination and said cleanliness measures and monsoon-related preparations should be accorded the highest priority before the onset of rains.

"Officials are directed to ensure special cleanliness drives along the national capital's borders and entry routes so that people arriving in Delhi are presented with a cleaner image of the city," the mayor said in a statement.

He asked officials to ensure better coordination with the Public Works Department , flood control department, Delhi Jal Board and other agencies to prevent any problems during the monsoon season.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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