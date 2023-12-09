Delhi mayor: Will take public feedback for budget plan; BJP says rules violated

The presentation of the annual budget proposals for 2024-25 by the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was postponed by a day on Friday, with mayor Shelly Oberoi adding that the civic body will take public feedback before finalising the document.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi flanked by deputy mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal (right) and AAP councillor Mukesh Goel at a press conference at the municipal headquarters on Friday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Oberoi, who belongs to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), did not clarify why the meeting was being deferred.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, accused the ruling party of violating rules by not constituting the powerful standing committee — a panel that controls the purse strings of the civic body — and directly bringing the budget before the house of councillors.

Oberoi, at a press conference at the municipal headquarters, said the people of Delhi will finalise the MCD budget.

“We will discuss the budget with people of Delhi, take their opinions and finalise it based on their feedback. Over 100 meetings will be held with all stakeholders including market association, 360 villages, youngsters, women and the entire process will be carried out transparently over two months,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The mayor said the budget proposals from the commissioner and the executive wing will be presented on Saturday, and the draft will be finalised after incorporating public feedback.

The BJP hit back, with leader of the opposition in MCD Raja Iqbal Singh accusing the AAP of bypassing the established process in the House.

“They are creating chaos in the budget processes and adopting unconstitutional methods in MCD. The main objective behind the budget is equal participation of councillors, ensuring civic-centric budgeting. AAP, however, is manipulating the entire process, aiming to directly pass the budget in the assembly. Commissioner should have first presented budget provisions in the standing committee, followed by discussions in various committees like ward committee, education committee, etc, and then the standing committee chairman should present it in the assembly. However, AAP has turned this process into a joke,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}