Delhi MCD election result 2022 LIVE streaming: When and where to watch/check results

Voting for the 2022 Municipal Corporation of Delhi election was held on December 4 and votes will be counted starting 8 am Wednesday. The election is widely seen as a straight fight between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Many see the Congress as being unlikely to present much of a challenge to either party. This is the first election in the national capital since the delimitation of wards reduced the number of seats from 272 to 250.

The three Delhi civic bodies - merged into one by the centre in April - are controlled by the BJP but Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, which has formed the Delhi government since 2013, will hope to wrest control from its rivals. The AAP is riding high after a shock win in Punjab earlier this year, where it displaced the Congress to form only it first government outside Delhi.

While complete results for the 2022 Delhi civic election are unlikely to be announced before noon, trends are expected from around 9 am.

What do exit polls say?

Exit pollsters are unanimous in handing victory to Kejriwal's AAP.

India Today-Axis My India gives the AAP between 149-171 seats and the BJP only 69-91. The Congress gets fewer than 10 seats in yet another embarrassing electoral defeat.

Times Now-ETG and TV9-Gujarati give the AAP between 140 and 156 seats, the BJP between 84 and 96, and the Congress between six and 10 seats.

NewsX-Jan Ki Baat gives the AAP 159-175 seats, the BJP between 70 and 92, and four to seven for the Congress.

What happened in the last election?

In 2017, the BJP bagged 181 of the 270 wards. The AAP won 48 and the Congress 27. Polling was not held for two seats due to candidates' death.

