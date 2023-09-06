G20: Delhi Metro will stay open, begin services at 4am

Addressing the concerns of commuters over Metro travel during the G20 Summit, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday clarified that all stations, barring Supreme Court, will be open for boarding and alighting.

Any orders, changes or updates regarding the Metro services will be made available on DMRC’s social media handles. (FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Metro services will start earlier than usual, from 4am instead of the usual 6amon September 8, 9 and 10, DMRC officials said. The Supreme Court station (the access point to Pragati Maidan) will be closed on September 9 and 10, it added.

The statement puts an end to confusion days after the Delhi Police wrote to DMRC over closure of other stations it deemed “sensitive”.

“To facilitate the general public, police personnel and staff from other assisting agencies deployed to maintain security, law and order, traffic arrangements and other services for the upcoming G20 Summit, the Delhi Metro train services will start early on all lines for three days. All metro stations will remain open for the general public during this period (September 8 to 10) except Supreme Court metro station where no boarding/deboarding of passengers will be allowed on September 9 and 10 due to security constraints,” said a DMRC spokesperson.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6am, after which the Metro trains will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day, officials said.

However, entry or exit at stations may be regulated for a brief period on the two main Summit days as and when directed by security agencies to facilitate the movement of delegations of VVIPs, DMRC added.

On the issue of parking, officials said that the facility will remain available as usual, except at three metro stations in New Delhi district — Supreme Court, Patel Chowk and Rama Krishna Ashram Marg — from 4am on September 8 till 12pm on September 11.

Traffic movement will be restricted in and around the New Delhi district, as the Summit venue and most of the hotels where the heads of State and other dignitaries will be staying are located there.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Any orders, changes or updates regarding the Metro services will be made available on DMRC’s social media handles on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram, Delhi Metro Rail App and its website www.delhimetrorail.com, the DMRC statement said.

“In view of this prestigious G20 summit being held in the national capital, Delhi metro also appeals to its passengers to extend all possible cooperation in smooth running of the metro services and follow the instructions of station staff and guidelines issued by the authorities from time to time without falling prey to rumors,” it added.

Delhi’s commissioner of police Sanjay Arora, on Tuesday wrote to the managing director of DMRC, Vikas Singh, requesting to start Metro services early during the G20 days to enable officials to reach the venue on time for their duties.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Since the arrangements at the summit venue, i.e. IECC, ITPO and Rajghat shall begin from early morning hours, the reporting time for staff at these venues has been kept at 0500 hours onwards. In view of the traffic restrictions in the venue affected areas, primarily NDMC and the South West District areas, being put in place, the police and other support staff, will be greatly facilitated if the metro services on September 8, 9 and 10 can begin from around 0400 hours,” stated the letter.

DMRC has updated a list of all terminal stations and details of first and last trains on its social media handles, along with a list of “dos and don’ts” during Metro travel.

DMRC has also branded several stations with G20 banners, artwork and welcome hoardings including along the entire Airport Express line and Akshardham, Mandi House and Dwarka Sector 14.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A pedestrian plaza with seating space, aesthetic lighting and landscaping has been developed at the Supreme Court station.