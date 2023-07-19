Delhi Metro latest updates: Rajiv Chowk station's gate 8 closed today. Details

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that one gate of the Rajiv Chowk Metro station on its blue line service will remain closed Wednesday due to renovation work. The public transport body requested commuters to use Gate No 7 for entry/or exit.

Rajiv Chowk Metro stations serves as an interchanging point between the Blue and Yellow line metro services.(HT_PRINT)

“Service Update - Entry/exit from Gate No 8 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain closed from 19/07/2023 (Wednesday) for civil renovation work. The passengers can use Gate No 7 for entry/exit,” a tweet by the DMRC read.

Rajiv Chowk Metro station is a vital underground station, with a total of eight entry and exit gates. The station's gate number 8 leads to Connaught Place's Radial Road-3, at its A block on Panchkuian Road. The station acts as of the interchanging points for the metro's Blue and Yellow line services, linking Delhi-Gurugram and Noida.

The transport body boasts a 391 km long network, serving as the “lifeline” of Delhi. During the recent flooding situation due to overflowing of the Yamuna river, the DMRC recorded high demand amid traffic woes in Delhi, with close to 6 million people opting for metro services for consecutively three days in the past week, an official notification read. “In the past two weeks, during weekdays in July, Delhi Metro has registered over 60 lakh passenger journeys on multiple days, especially the last three days (11, 12, 13 July) of this week,” a press release by DMRC had read.

