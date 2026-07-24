Delhi Metro status today: 18 stations closed; Janpath stop covered with newspapers

Several Delhi metro stations remained affected due to the security arrangements over the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar that has drawn massive footfall and prompted intermittent tear gas shelling as well as lathi charge as control measures.

Glass panels at entry of Janpath metro station covered with newspapers(HT)

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Several metro stations, most of them in Central Delhi, were closed for the second straight day on Friday, however interchange facility remained available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat, according to the DMRC. Track July 24 CJP protest updates here

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) posted on X at 6.55 am on Friday a list of 16 metro stations that were to remain closed from 7:30 am till further instructions. Another station, New Delhi, was later added.

Full list of Delhi metro stations closed today

1. Lok Kalyan Marg

2. Rajiv Chowk

3. Patel Chowk

4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

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{{^usCountry}} 5. Barakhambha Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Barakhambha Road {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 6. Supreme Court {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Supreme Court {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 7. Seva Teerth {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 7. Seva Teerth {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 8. Janpath {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 8. Janpath {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 9. Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 9. Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 10. Central Secretariat {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 10. Central Secretariat {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 11. ITO {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 11. ITO {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 12. Delhi Gate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 12. Delhi Gate {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 13. Indraprastha {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 13. Indraprastha {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 14. Khan Market {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 14. Khan Market {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 15. Jor Bagh {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 15. Jor Bagh {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 16. Shivaji Stadium {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 16. Shivaji Stadium {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 17. Jhandewalan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 17. Jhandewalan {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 18. New Delhi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 18. New Delhi {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, glass panels at the Janpath metro station entry — the nearest metro station from the Jantar Mantar protest site — were reportedly covered with newspapers by the CISF. Reason for the same was not immediately known. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, glass panels at the Janpath metro station entry — the nearest metro station from the Jantar Mantar protest site — were reportedly covered with newspapers by the CISF. Reason for the same was not immediately known. {{/usCountry}}

Janpath metro station glass panels covered with newspapers on Friday (HT)

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The DMRC on Thursday morning as well announced the closure of these metro stations - Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, and Shivaji Stadium. At 1.14 pm on Thursday, DMRC said on X that Jhandewalan metro station was also shut till further notice.

Late at night, around 9.10 pm, entry gates for Mandi House, Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat metro stations were opened, while in a post on X, DMRC said the stations would remain shut on Friday as well. Thousands of people use these routes daily, including those who work in the many offices, shops, courts, media houses, and hotels, government institutions, and other establishments in the area.

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Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant had said the Supreme Court may take up on the judicial side the issue, particularly the one near the court if the authorities fail to find a solution to the difficulties being faced by lawyers and court staff in reaching the court.

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