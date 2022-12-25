Delhi Metro operations hit after drone falls on tracks

Metro operations on the magenta line between Jasola Vihar and Botanical Garden stations were shut for nearly two hours on Sunday after a drone fell on the Metro rail tracks at 1.55pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Metro staff member at the Jasola Metro station saw the drone hitting the train tracks and alerted authorities, who stopped the trains coming in that direction. Afterwards, Metro officials and security agencies such as the central industrial security force (CISF) and Delhi Police arrived on the scene to identify the object.

The drone, which was a standard cargo-carrying model costing upwards of ₹60,000 with the capacity to carry several kilograms of items, reportedly belonged to a pharmaceutical company and was carrying medicine when it struck the Metro rail tracks, officials said.

Officials did not identify the pharmaceutical company, but said an investigation has been launched to determine if it had permission to fly the drones or not — permissions are required if a drone is being flown directly over a viaduct or near a Metro track.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials have not yet determined why the drone fell, but said it is likely to be a malfunction.

Metro officials stopped operations on the magenta line on this segment, citing the crash as a ‘security reason’. “Magenta Line Update Services are not available between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden due to security reason. Normal services on all other lines,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

In a statement, the Delhi Police said. “About an hour ago, a drone carrying medical supplies fell on the Metro track near Delhi’s Jasola Vihar. Due to this, Metro service from Jasola Vihar, Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden was disrupted.”

A Metro official said services were impacted between 2pm and 3.40 pm, and operations resumed only after all requisite security checks, including checks to ensure there was no damage to the Metro tracks or overhead equipment (OHE), were complete. The drone was manually removed from the tracks by security officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Drones are generally considered a security risk, so require additional permissions to be flown across the country, particularly near high security locations like airports.