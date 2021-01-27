Delhi Metro resumes operation on all lines, entry, exit from Lal Quila station closed

After a violent turn of events during the farmers’ tractor parade on Republic Day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday resumed services on all lines but kept the entry and exit gates of Lal Quila metro station (Red Fort) closed. It also kept the entry gates of Jama Masjid closed.

Metro services had been shut all across central, north and west Delhi yesterday after the farmers’ protest in the national capital turned violent.

The DMRC announced yesterday that the entry and exit gates of several metro stations in the city have been closed in light of the farmers’ tractor rally that turned violent on Republic Day.

In a series of tweets, DMRC said that entry and exit gates of metro stations at Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, ITO, Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18/19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha, Jama Masjid, Dilshad Garden, Jhilmil, Mansarovar Park and Civil Lines are all closed on January 26. It also said that the entry and exit gates of all metro stations on the green line have been shut.

The farmers' Republic Day tractor rally in Delhi took a violent turn after clashes broke out between protestors and police personnel at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar which later spread to other locations.

The farmers who claimed to launch a peaceful protest on Tuesday resorted to violence. In an attempt to control the situation, the Delhi Police used tear gas to disperse the farmers gathered at the location. The farmers proceeded to destroy barricades and vandalized property in their path, violating the pre-designated route.