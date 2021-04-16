Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Metro reworks train schedule for weekend curfew
delhi news

Delhi Metro reworks train schedule for weekend curfew

While Metro services will be available for essential service providers and those with valid e-passes, the number of train trips will reduce due to the drop in passenger load
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 03:51 PM IST
Representational image. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has reworked its train schedules for the weekend due to the curfew announced by the Delhi government. DMRC officials said that across the network, Metro services will be available with a headway of 15 minutes during the weekend.

While Metro services will be available for essential service providers and those with valid e-passes, the number of train trips will reduce due to the drop in passenger load.

Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communications, DMRC said, “In view of the curfew imposed by the government for the coming weekend for the containment of Covid-19, Metro services will be available with a headway of 15 minutes across the whole network on April 17 and 18.”

Also Read | Delhi govt names Manish Sisodia as nodal minister for Covid-19 management

The waiting period will increase on Blue and Green line corridors where there is bifurcation—for instance, on the Blue Line, which is from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida and Vaishali.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Covid-19 situation very grim, will enforce restrictions strictly’: Delhi Police

Delhi govt names Manish Sisodia as nodal minister for Covid-19 management

Set up helplines, help desks in hospitals for Covid patients, families: Delhi L-G

Kejriwal to chair meeting today to review Covid situation in Delhi

Dayal said, “The two sections, where there is a bifurcation in the network i.e, Noida/Vaishali section of the Blue Line and Kirti Nagar/Inderlok section of the Green Line, the headway will become double. Metro services on these corridors will be available after every 30 minutes.”

In its order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) allowed transport services to ply as usual but only for essential service providers and those with valid e-passes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP