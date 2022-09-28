Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line likely to get new station by next month

New Delhi The Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line is likely to get a new station by next month, officials aware of the matter said -- the seventh station on this line, and the first extension on it since it first opened on February 23, 2011.

The India International Convention Centre (IICC) metro station in Dwarka’s Sector 25 is set to open at a yet to be ascertained date, the officials said, adding that at present, trials are being conducted on the 2km stretch between the existing Dwarka Sector 21 station and the new IICC station.

“The station is likely to become operational by next month. A date is yet to be ascertained, however it is believed that this stretch will be ready next month,” said a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official, on condition of anonymity.

Trial runs on this 2km segment began in June, during which all signalling systems are tested to ensure no glitches occur when the station becomes operational. The completion of the trial runs is followed by mandatory inspections by various approving authorities, including the CMRS, before it can be officially opened.

Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC confirmed trial runs for on the 2km stretch were progressing as per plans. “All necessary statutory clearances mandatory for opening of the section are being obtained after which the CMRS (Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety) will be invited for inspection. We are hopeful of opening the section after all these clearances are received,” he said.

The IICC is being developed as India’s largest exhibition and convention centre. This facility, currently under construction, will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as convention centres, auditoriums, hotels, office spaces etc. According to the DMRC, the IICC metro station shall cater to this new centre, with dedicated entry-exit points connecting to the metro station directly.

Apart from catering to the upcoming convention centre in the vicinity, this new station will also provide Metro connectivity to the residents of sectors 25 and 26 of Dwarka, along with the new sectors along the Dwarka Expressway in neighbouring Gurugram.

The metro station is underground and has been built at a depth of about 17m. It has seven entry and exit points, 14 escalators and four lifts, with each lift having a carrying capacity of 20 passengers. “In the earlier stations, the lifts have a capacity of either 13 or 8 persons,” an official said.

The Airport Express Line at present has six stations -- New Delhi, Shivaji Stadium, Dhaula Kuan, Aerocity, IGI airport (T-3) and Dwarka’s Sector-21. The addition of the IICC station will make it seven stations, and the corridor’s length will become 24.7km.