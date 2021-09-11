Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Metro's Red Line section faces technical issues, services delayed
delhi news

Delhi Metro's Red Line section faces technical issues, services delayed

The Red Line, which connects Rithala in northwest Delhi and Shahid Sthal in Ghaziabad, faced disruption in a segment between Shahdara and Shastri Park.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Delhi Metro’s Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi to New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad.(Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Delhi Metro services were delayed on a section of the Red Line on Saturday due to some technical issues, reported news agency PTI. The Red Line, which connects Rithala in northwest Delhi and Shahid Sthal in Ghaziabad, faced disruption in a segment between Shahdara and Shastri Park.

"Red Line Update Delay in service between Shahdara and Shastri Park. Normal services on all other lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted on Saturday afternoon alerting the passengers.

A senior official told PTI that the services between Shahdara and Shastri Park on the Red Line corridor were delayed due to some issues with the overhead equipment (OHE) line, adding that the problem was being sorted.

Many commuters took to Twitter to complain about the problems faced by them due to the delay. A commuter shared a video showing a huge rush at one of the Delhi Metro stations and said they were facing a lot of problems due to the delay and heavy rain.

The DMRC later said that normal services on the Red Line have resumed.

RELATED STORIES

“Red Line Update Normal service has resumed,” DMRC tweeted to inform the passengers.

After the Delhi government updated the guidelines regarding Covid containment in July last week, the general public has been allowed to travel in the Metro with the full seating capacity of its coaches. However, standing inside the Metro is still not allowed in accordance with the revised guidelines.

"As the standing travel is still not permitted by the authorities, entry at stations will also continue to be regulated through identified gates as per the ongoing practice," the DMRC had said in a release.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news delhi metro red line service
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Cleared up within 30 mins’: Scindia on waterlogging at Delhi airport

Miranda House ranked #1: Eminent alumni elated, reminisce good ol’ days

Rain floods Delhi airport forecourt, flights delayed due to bad weather

Leaving home as heavy rain lashes Delhi? Check current traffic advisory here
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP