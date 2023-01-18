Delhi Metro services hit on Magenta Line, DMRC cites ‘attempted cable theft’

Trains at Delhi Metro's Magenta Line are running at a “restricted speed” after services on a section of the corridor were hit this morning, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sources told news agency PTI that the delay could have been owing to some technical issues.

The first tweet regarding the delayed train services was posted by DMRC at 7.50am. “Magenta Line Update. Delay in services between Kalindi Kunj and Okhla Bird Sanctuary. Normal service on all other lines,” it read.

Later, the DMRC gave an update at 10.59am saying trains are operating at restricted speed between Kalindi Kunj and Okhla Bird Sanctuary due to an “attempted cable theft leading to damage of signaling cables”.

“The inconvenience is regretted,” the update on Twitter read.

Several commuters took to Twitter to share visuals that showed long queues and massive rush at metro stations on the Magenta Line. One user shared a picture and said that he has been waiting at Okhla Vihar Metro Station for more than 25 minutes.

The DMRC said in its update tweet that restoration work will “be possible only after operational hours”.

