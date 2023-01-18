Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi Metro services hit on Magenta Line, DMRC cites ‘attempted cable theft’

Published on Jan 18, 2023 11:58 AM IST

The DMRC said on Twitter that restoration work will only be possible after the operational hours, even as commuters took to the microblogging site to post visuals of long queues and massive rush at various metro stations on the Magenta Line.

Metro services have been affected Delhi Metro's Magenta Line.(PTI File Photo)
BySharangee Dutta, New Delhi

Trains at Delhi Metro's Magenta Line are running at a “restricted speed” after services on a section of the corridor were hit this morning, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sources told news agency PTI that the delay could have been owing to some technical issues.

The first tweet regarding the delayed train services was posted by DMRC at 7.50am. “Magenta Line Update. Delay in services between Kalindi Kunj and Okhla Bird Sanctuary. Normal service on all other lines,” it read.

Later, the DMRC gave an update at 10.59am saying trains are operating at restricted speed between Kalindi Kunj and Okhla Bird Sanctuary due to an “attempted cable theft leading to damage of signaling cables”.

“The inconvenience is regretted,” the update on Twitter read.

Several commuters took to Twitter to share visuals that showed long queues and massive rush at metro stations on the Magenta Line. One user shared a picture and said that he has been waiting at Okhla Vihar Metro Station for more than 25 minutes.

The DMRC said in its update tweet that restoration work will “be possible only after operational hours”.

Sharangee Dutta

