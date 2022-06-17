Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi Metro station gates closed for 1 hour at 4 places

‘We closed the gates following instructions from the Delhi police but most of the gates were reopened after an hour,’ said a DMRC official
All entry gates of Jama Masjid and Delhi Gate metro stations were closed. Two gates at Dhansa and one at ITO were also closed. (PTI)
Updated on Jun 17, 2022 04:19 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

All entry gates of two Delhi Metro rail stations--Jama Masjid and Delhi Gate-- and two gates of Dhansa station and one gate at the ITO station were closed for over an hour on Friday after instructions from the Delhi police, officials said.

“We closed the gates following instructions from the Delhi police. But most of the gates were reopened after an hour,” said a senior official of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The move came amid ongoing protests in several parts of the country against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme for short-term induction of soldiers in the armed forces and apprehensions of protests after Friday prayers over the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed made by two former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokespersons.

Delhi’s ITO area witnessed protests by student organisation against the Agnipath scheme on Friday.

The Jama Masjid area had witnessed protests last Friday against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

