Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Metro to run at 100% of seating capacity from Monday, cinema halls to reopen partially
delhi news

Delhi Metro to run at 100% of seating capacity from Monday, cinema halls to reopen partially

Bars will also be allowed to reopen with 50 per cent of the seating capacity from 12 noon to 10pm. All shops will be permitted to function on all days of the week without any distinction of essential and non-essential goods and services between 10am and 8pm.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JUL 25, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Delhi Metro authorities have been controlling the crowd since operation resumed after the lockdown imposed in the wake of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday allowed further relaxation in the national capital and said from Delhi Metro will run at 100 per cent of its seating capacity and cinema halls and theatres in the city will be allowed to reopen at half of their capacity. Bars will also be allowed to reopen with 50 per cent of the seating capacity from 12pm to 10pm. All shops will be permitted to function on all days of the week without any distinction of essential and non-essential goods and services between 10am and 8pm.

"It has been observed that the number of Covid-19 patients and the positivity rate has declined considerably and the overall situation has improved," the DDMA order said adding that due caution, however, has to be maintained for "consolidating the whole process of Covid-19 management".

What is colour-coded plan to combat Covid-19 in Delhi?

Auditoriums and assembly halls can reopen with a 50 per cent seating capacity from Monday. Intra-state buses shall be allowed to run with 100 per cent seating capacity with boarding only from the rear door and deboarding from the front door. In both buses and Metro trains, no standing passenger will be allowed, the order said.

Wedding events can take place with the presence of a maximum of 100 persons and the same cap is applicable for funerals too, the DDMA said.

Religious places will also open in the national capital but visitors will not be allowed.

For the reopening of spas, the DDMA mentioned that all employees will have to be vaccinated mandatorily and they will also have to undergo RT-PCR tests every fortnight. For treatments that take longer than 30 minutes, staff should wear PPE kits.

"It is further directed that the market trade associations, banquet halls, marriage hall associations, gymnasiums and Yoga institute association, other trade associations and resident welfare associations shall also be responsible for ensuring compliance of Covid appropriate behaviours by all shops, malls, markets, market complexes, offices, weekly markers, clinic, banquet halls/marriage halls and residents within their respective areas," the order stated.

Delhi's Covid-19 situation has been improving steadily with related deaths coming down to almost nil. On Friday, Delhi reported one death related to Covid-19 and 58 fresh infections. Instances of crowding at local markets have been reported following which the authorities temporarily shut those markets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 lockdown delhi
TRENDING NEWS

Mystery behind Jupiter’s X-ray auroras revealed, Nasa shares intriguing post

Baby elephant enjoys a snack and a scratch out in the forest. Watch

Meet Sidney, the doggo that loves to ‘howl like a baby wolf’. Watch

Homeowners yell ‘get off our lawn’ at man trying to save neighbour’s life
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP