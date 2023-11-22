Delhi minimum temperature drops to season’s lowest

Cold northwesterly winds led to Delhi recording a minimum temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius (°C) on Wednesday — the lowest for the season so far, and one degree below the normal for this time of the year. Before this, the lowest minimum for the season was recorded on November 15, when the mercury had dipped to 10.9°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the minimum is expected to hover around the 10-degree mark on Thursday, but a further dip in temperature is unlikely. (Raj K Raj/HT photo)

The impact of these cold winds was also seen on the maximum temperature, which settled at 25.7°C — a degree below normal. This is the second-lowest maximum so far this season, behind only November 10, a day when rain and strong winds lashed the city and led to the city recording a high of 22.7°C.

“Winds have remained northwesterly over the last two days, but it will become variable once more from Thursday, fluctuating between easterly, southeasterly and northeasterly over the next two days, thus halting the dip in mercury further,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD.

Some parts of Delhi may also see drizzle on November 27 as a result of a western disturbance influencing the National Capital Region (NCR), IMD said.

Srivastava said the western disturbance will be seen over Rajasthan, the western Himalayan region and south Haryana on November 26 and 27. “This will impact Delhi on November 27, with chances of a drizzle in some parts,” he said, adding that mercury will dip once more after the western disturbance passes.

Delhi’s minimum usually falls below the 10-degree mark towards the end of the month. Last year, the lowest minimum for the month was on November 29, when the city recorded a low of 7.3°C.

