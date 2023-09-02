All agencies — state, Centre, MCD — have worked on G20: Atishi

Delhi minister Atishi on Saturday said that multiple agencies worked together on the preparations for the G20 Summit, and said that the Delhi government has no problem if lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena was leading the efforts in some areas. But the minister, who holds several portfolios including finance and the Public Works Department, added that those who say they have done all the work are “drunk on arrogance”. She also told HT in an interview that the state government plans to leverage the experience gained during preparations for the global event to improve infrastructure in the Capital. Edited excerpts: Senior Delhi minister Atishi spoke about the state government’s preparations for the G20 summit. (HT Photo)

The G20 Summit starts next week. How prepared is Delhi for the global event?In the last two months, all agencies that manage roads and other public infrastructure such as parks have worked together to beautify the city. The entire Pragati Maidan complex has been revamped, and nearby roads have been beautified and relaid. Delhi is ready to welcome the delegates.

Both the BJP and the Delhi government have claimed credit for the city’s makeover. What has been the role of state government?There is no controversy. Those who say they have done all the work are drunk on arrogance. Everyone knows Delhi has multiple agencies run by the Centre, the Delhi government, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The revamp of Pragati Maidan has been carried out by the central government. They have also worked in NDMC and Cantonment areas. Among the roads on the G20 event map, 23 are maintained by Delhi government’s PWD. The agency worked on all these roads; MCD has also done a lot of work such as renovating areas in the Walled City. MCD’s mechanical sweeping machines are cleaning the roads under its areas. MCD workers are engaged in sanitation. It is unfortunate if the BJP leaders say that they (Centre) carried out the G20 work. In fact, in January-February, we sought ₹927 crore from the central government but they did not give us a penny. But, we never said MCD and PWD will not work.

Delhi’s ministers and the LG were seen carrying out separate inspections. Were there any coordination issues?The LG exercises power over the central and Delhi government agencies. The work under the Delhi government domains were effectively supervised by us. The LG office generally coordinates with officers and they do not inform us when they call meetings. It is unfortunate in the sense that we would have attended the G20 meetings if they invited us. But we never stopped Delhi government or MCD officers from going to the G20 meetings called by the LG office.

We do not have any problem if the LG led the efforts. Our domain has been limited to PWD and MCD. We never interfered in the NDMC area. The chief minister (Arvind Kejriwal) issued directions to the ministers concerned whenever the LG’s office flagged any issues to him, and got the issues fixed.

What preparations have been made to ensure that city do not get flooded if it rains during the Summit? We have done a second round of de-silting in the areas where the event will be held and the delegates will stay. We have also deployed additional pumps to clear water. Earlier, the Pragati Maidan area flooded due to the construction at the main complex. Several reviews were carried out by the central government and many reviews and the issue has been sorted now. We are prepared to ensure there is no disruption.

How much the state government has spent on G-20 preparations?An estimate of ₹927 crore was made for works to be implemented by the Delhi government and MCD. The works is still on.

It has been seen that infrastructure developed ahead of big events gets damaged soon after. Is there any plan to retain the new infrastructure added ahead of the G20 summit? Will it be replicated in other parts of the Capital?The chief minister is committed to revamping Delhi’s streets. So far, we have done it a limited area for the G20 summit. We are committed to carry out the same work across Delhi. The good thing is that as part of the G20 revamp on 23 PWD roads, Delhi government officers learned a lot about the challenges and problems that such projects entail. Learning from that experience, other roads will be made beautiful.

Most of the Delhi government departments are being run by link officers. New officers have not been posted apparently because the meetings of National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) have been pending.The work is going on well. The link officers are also officers. Delhi can function either with coordination or through confrontation. We believe that the NCCSA is unconstitutional because the elected CM cannot be in a minority in a three-member body (NCCSA) where two bureaucrats may tilt the balance in their favour just because the majority view has to prevail.

Despite the fact that the Delhi government has challenged the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, under which NCCSA was constituted, we proposed a coordination mechanism for all services and vigilance-related matters to be put up before NCCSA (after being vetted by the minister concerned). However, the chief secretary and the LG did not accept it. In the interest of the people of Delhi, we wanted to establish a coordination mechanism. It is sad that at the end of the day, the people of Delhi will suffer.

When is the next meeting of the NCCSA is going to be held?Let’s see how things pan out. We proceeded with good faith to establish a coordination mechanism but if the other side outrightly rejects the proposal, it puts the government in a very difficult situation.

