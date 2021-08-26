Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi minister directs speedy disbursal of Covid-19 financial aid
delhi news

Delhi minister directs speedy disbursal of Covid-19 financial aid

Delhi’s social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday issued directions to officials to ensure that claims for financial assistance with regard to Covid-19 deaths are cleared on priority and the process of disbursement expedited, the government informed in a media statement
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 12:00 AM IST
HT Image

Delhi’s social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday issued directions to officials to ensure that claims for financial assistance with regard to Covid-19 deaths are cleared on priority and the process of disbursement expedited, the government informed in a media statement.

“Financial aid should reach beneficiaries as soon as possible and the process should not put an additional burden on grieving families. We will conduct on-ground surveys and there should be minimal rejection rate. Help needs to reach all grieving families,” Gautam said in the statement, issued after a review meeting.

It further said, “A total of 3,103 applications for monthly pension have been received so far by the department under the scheme of which 665 have been approved. A total of 4,881 applications for a one-time ex gratia have been received by the department, of which 686 have been approved. The minister ordered the department and the magistrates to speed up the process of disbursement of financial aid.”

Delhi has so far recorded more than 25,000 deaths due to Covid-19 – more than half of which were recorded in the second wave of the pandemic in April-May.

RELATED STORIES

On June 23, the government notified a scheme of a one-time financial assistance of 50,000 to each family with a Covid-19 death and a monthly assistance of 2,500 for families that lost their sole breadwinner and children orphaned by Covid-19.

In July, the government formed teams to visit residences of people who died of Covid-19 and help them with the application process which, senior officials said, helped immensely in terms of increasing the number of applications received so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Woman, minor daughter raped by landlord in Nangloi; suspect on run, say cops

Delhiwale: The battle of the biryanis

Learn from past experience with FYUP, say stakeholders

2013 rerun: Unsure of FYUP in Delhi University, say teachers
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP