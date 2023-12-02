Delhi minister pulls up MCD school over lapses

Delhi education minister Atishi expressed her dissatisfaction over the poor condition of a school under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in Munirka village during a surprise inspection on Saturday. The school has been given one-week time to take corrective measures and improve the state of things before another inspection will be conducted in the next week, officials aware of the matter said.

Education minister Atishi conducted a surprise inspection at a school under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in Munirka village on Saturday. (PTI)

“During the inspection, it was found that only 10 out of 19 teachers were present in the school. Moreover, a significant number of students were absent,” officials added.

According to officials, the restroom of the school was in a deplorable state, walls and floors of classrooms were covered with dirt and lights in one classroom were not working, forcing children to study in insufficient light.

“Parents trust government schools for their children’s education, but such poor condition of schools jeopardises their future,” said Atishi.

On examining the attendance register, it was found that several teachers have been absent for a long time, forcing students to sit idle in classrooms. “The attendance of students in the school is also quite low,” officials added.

Atishi said, “Just because children from low-income families attend MCD schools, it does not mean that they should be compelled to study in poor conditions.”

