New Delhi, Delhi Education and Sports Minister Ashish Sood on Friday inaugurated a swimming pool at a Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya School, in Saraswati Vihar. Delhi minister Sood inaugurates swimming pool at govt school

The facility has been constructed at a cost of ₹2.60 crore and is aimed at strengthening access to sports infrastructure for students in the area, according to a statement.

Describing the development as more than just the addition of a swimming facility, Sood said it would open up new opportunities for students from nearby localities and help promote sports alongside academics.

The minister said the project was initiated in 2018 but remained incomplete for several years before being finished in 2026. The six-lane pool is expected to benefit a large number of students from surrounding areas.

He said the government is working to improve basic infrastructure in schools so that students can compete at higher levels, including national and international platforms.

Delays in the project had affected potential opportunities for students, Sood said, adding that the project's timely completion could have enabled earlier access to training and skill development in swimming.

Highlighting broader efforts, he said the Delhi government is focusing on developing sports facilities and providing support to young athletes.

Financial assistance of up to ₹5 lakh is being provided to students preparing for state and national-level competitions, covering expenses such as coaching, training and travel.

The minister further said that the government is working towards ensuring that all schools become "NIPUN certified", with a focus on improving foundational learning outcomes.

Special initiatives are also being undertaken to support students who require additional academic assistance, he mentioned.

Sood added that strengthening both education and sports infrastructure remains a priority to ensure holistic development of students in the capital.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.