Delhi monuments closed: Walk conductors call off tours

Among the last few public places that were open, until recently, were historical monuments in Delhi. These spots in the Capital witnessed a huge footfall on January 1. But now, according to the latest notice of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), they have been closed for public from January 6 to 20 or till the next order. An ASI official tell us: “Considering the surge in cases as a precautionary measure, all centrally protected monument will remain closed. Those who have made advance bookings will be refunded.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Capital has more than 170 monuments under ASI, including Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb, Safdarjung Tomb and Qutub Minar, which were reopened on June 16 last year, after remaining closed during the previously intense Covid waves.

Calling it “a very good step seeing the rise in Covid cases”, author-historian Rana Safvi says, “Considering the amount of suffering that we have already experienced in the past two years due to Covid, I think it’s an excellent step to curb congregations — social, ritual, religious, academic, entertainment, political etc — and also to keep the monuments closed because some of the monuments see a huge footfall and it’s better to be safe.”

A grab of our earlier report on visitors crowding at monuments on January 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This decision has led to the cancellation of many heritage walks and other such events. Abu Sufiyan, a city-based heritage walk conductor and founder of Purani Dilli Walo Ki Baatein, informs, “Considering the current rising case, many other community and heritage-based organisations have called off heritage walks, baithaks and micro tours in the city and around these monuments. I’m constantly in touch with friends who have got affected with Omicron (Covid variant), and their condition is not so good. Before things go out of hand, this is a wise decision.”

And Asif Khan Dehlvi, heritage walk leader at Delhi Karavan, opines: “Monuments and heritage walks have been few of the places where people were able to unwind since the last two years. We had already reduced our heritage walk attendance numbers from about 50 people before Covid to 10-12 people in the Covid times. I had something big planned for the anniversary of Mirza Ghalib, which falls on December 27, but that was the time when Covid cases began to rise so had cancelled that, too. But we wanted to do something for the first weekend of the New Year. Not organising anything now.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Since winters are the peak tourist season, and a time when most people step out to explore, most groups who run heritage walks or tours earn a major share of their livelihood during this time,” says Anas Khan, a Delhi-based blogger and heritage walk leader, adding, “Over the last two years, the frequent lockdowns and closing of monuments has affected the local tourism industry quite badly. However, with the current surge in cases, I think this move was necessary. The monuments remain quite crowded during the daytime especially on the weekends. The last weekend also saw a huge turnout in some of the main monument complexes like Qutab Minar, Red Fort, and Humayun’s Tomb. In such a scenario, it’s necessary for such action to be taken to avoid a further rise in infection... I have stopped the walks since last weekend, in view of the increasing cases and was already planning to organise virtual sessions instead of in-person walks.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Author tweets @siddhijainn

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter