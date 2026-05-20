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Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal denies compensation to 8-yr-old injured in 2023 accident

Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal denies compensation to 8-yr-old injured in 2023 accident

Published on: May 20, 2026 06:14 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has denied a compensation claim filed on behalf of an eight-year-old boy injured in a road accident, saying that liability must be established through "credible evidence" and not merely based on a charge sheet.

Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal denies compensation to 8-yr-old injured in 2023 accident

Presiding Officer Vijay Kumar Jha was hearing a claim petition filed by Mohammad Dilshad and his wife Amreen seeking compensation for injuries suffered by their son Atif in a March 2023 road accident in Sundar Nagri.

In an order dated May 19, the Tribunal said, "It is held that petitioners have not been able to establish, on the basis of the preponderance of probabilities, that the injured had sustained grievous injuries in the present motor vehicular accident because of rash and negligent driving."

According to the claimants, Atif, then eight years old, was crossing a road in Sundar Nagri on March 23, 2023, while holding his father's hand when a motorcycle allegedly driven rashly by Aftab hit him, causing serious injuries to his right kidney.

"It appears that on the balance of probability, the offending vehicle was involved in the accident and that it has been planted," it said.

The judge observed that on the "balance of probability", the motorcycle allegedly involved in the accident appeared to have been "planted" in collusion with the respondent.

Holding that the petitioners failed to establish rash and negligent driving, the tribunal dismissed the compensation claim and the detailed accident report .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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