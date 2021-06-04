Delhi moves SC, wants 10 power plants closed

The state government filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking the closure of 10 thermal power plants around the national capital that are using outdated pollution control technology, environment minister Gopal Rai said.

In a statement released on Thursday, Rai said around 10 thermal power plants located in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are significantly contributing to the pollution levels in the Capital.

“We have been writing to the central government and requesting its cooperation regarding this pollution from thermal plants. However, no action has been taken against these plants; instead, they have been allowed to pollute with a total disregard for the health of citizens,” Rai said.

He added, “We hope that the Supreme Court will take the necessary steps and direct closure of these plants on an urgent basis.”

Rai said the compliance timelines given to these thermal plants by the Union ministry of power were revised to December 2019 from 2018. This has been again extended to 2022, the minister said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON