Delhi: Munak Canal set to get 5.6cr ‘riverfront’ facelift

The public works department (PWD) is set to transform a 20km stretch along the Munak Canal—formally known as the Western Yamuna Canal—into a landscaped riverfront corridor, complete with walking and cycling tracks, cultural spaces, and environmentally sustainable design elements. The Munak Canal carries water from Haryana. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Stretching from Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) to Inderlok, the project aims to rejuvenate the canal front into a vibrant public space that celebrates Delhi’s heritage, culture, and art, officials said. It will include both an elevated road and at-grade development, with the overall cost estimated at ₹5.6 crore, they added.

“The objective is to transform the canal front and adjoining areas into a vibrant, accessible, and aesthetically appealing urban corridor,” a PWD official said. “Design elements will draw from local art and culture, and we also plan to earmark spaces for regular cultural events.”

According to officials, the initiative is part of a broader push to improve urban livability and mobility in the capital by integrating non-motorised transport (NMT) infrastructure and promoting green public spaces. The proposed corridor will feature landscaped pedestrian and cycling paths, open recreational areas, and infrastructure aimed at enhancing flood management and disaster resilience.

To ensure smooth local connectivity, entry and exit ramps will be built at various points along the stretch. Officials said the corridor is intended to encourage sustainable commuting practices while fostering community engagement.

The PWD has begun preparing a detailed project report (DPR), which will outline structural and landscape designs, cost estimates, environmental and social feasibility assessments, and financial viability. The DPR will also serve as the basis for competitive bidding.

As per the department’s mandate, the DPR consultant must incorporate value engineering, road safety audits, and quality checks at various stages. The plan will require approvals from the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) and the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC).

“The consultant shall ensure detailed project preparation with a focus on safety and quality, and conduct road safety audits as per the requirements of UTTIPEC and DUAC,” according to the request for proposal (RFP).

While the PWD has not specified a timeline for the project’s execution, officials confirmed that finalising the DPR is the first major milestone. Once tenders are awarded, construction is expected to be completed within two months.

Officials said the project also presents an opportunity to reclaim underutilised urban land and turn it into inclusive, people-centric spaces. “The canal’s edge has long been overlooked despite its strategic location. With thoughtful planning, we can turn this into a green spine for north and northwest Delhi, linking neighbourhoods and offering residents a safer, more engaging public realm,” the official quoted above said.

The Munak Canal was built between 2003 and 2012 as part of the Western Yamuna Canal system and conveys over 1,000 cusecs of water from the river daily to Delhi via two offshoots—the Carrier Line Channel (CLC) and the Delhi Sub-Branch (DSB). The canal system is 102km long, of which 85km lies in Haryana and 17km in Delhi.