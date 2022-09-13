Delhi municipal polls: Delimitation panel puts up draft report for feedback

A delimitation panel set up ahead of municipal polls in Delhi put up its draft report on Tuesday for the public and other stakeholders to submit their suggestions and objections till October 3.

An official said the panel has determined boundaries for 250 municipal wards including 42 reserved for Scheduled Castes. “It is for the information of political parties, aspiring candidates...The draft delimitation order for the proposed delimitated wards [has been] put on...sec.delhigovt.nic.in. The general public and stakeholders will be able to submit objections/suggestions to the draft delimitation order from 10am to 5pm at the delimitation committee reception counter at State Election Commission, Nigam Bhawan, Kashmere Gate... The objections and suggestions can also be sent on... delimitation.mcd.2022@gmail.com.”

A second official said that 250 of the 900-page draft report maps the new wards.

Elections to Delhi’s three municipal corporations, which together had 272 municipal wards, were due in April. The election watchdog announced a delay in the municipal polls in March citing the Centre’s move to unify the civic bodies when it was about to announce their schedule at a press conference.

The delay led to a tussle between Delhi’s ruling the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party, which controlled the three civic bodies for three consecutive terms. The AAP questioned the timing of the move and said the BJP was afraid of losing the elections. The BJP maintained the unification will rid the civic bodies of the financial crisis and improve administration.

In April, the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill for unifying the three civic bodies was signed into law after Parliament cleared the legislation amid protests from opposition parties. The law said the number of seats shall in no case be more than 250 and prompted the delimitation exercise.