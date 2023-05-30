‘LG Sahib, do something’: Kejriwal after woman's body found in pool of blood in Delhi's Civil Lines

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday hit out at Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena after a woman's body was found lying in a pool of blood on the third floor of a building in the national capital's Civil Lines area. Urging the Governor to “do something”, Kejriwal said that the law and order in Delhi has “completely broken down”.

“What is happening in our Delhi? The law and order situation has completely broken down. There is jungle rule all around. LG Sahib, do something…,” Kejriwal wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, the body of a 22-year-old woman was found lying in a pool of blood in a building in Delhi. According to the police, the victim's roommate - identified as Sapna - who was found near the body, has confessed to killing her during preliminary interrogation.

The police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302, reported ANI citing DCP North Delhi Sagar Singh Kalsi.

Further investigation is underway.

This incident comes within two days after the horrifying murder of a 16-year-old girl who was stabbed 20 times and had her head bludgeoned with a large rock, allegedly by her 20-year-old boyfriend, identified as Sahil, in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera. Several people can also be seen standing near the incident, however, no one intervened.

According to the police, the girl was breaking up her relationship with him which had left him infuriated. The two were reportedly arguing when Sahil killed the girl.

Nearly 18 hours after the murder, the Delhi Police arrested Sahil from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Monday. He was produced before a court in Delhi on Tuesday and was sent to two days in police custody.