Traffic curbs in Delhi-NCR for Dussehra celebrations today; NH-24, Vikas Marg to be hit | Check diversions

A traffic advisory has been issued for Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) in view of Dussehra celebrations on Tuesday.

A massive traffic jam is seen over NH24 near Sarai Kale Khan in New Delhi, India, (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

According to the advisory, heavy pedestrian and vehicular movement is expected in East Delhi. As a result, diversions will be in place in accordance with the situation from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.

Delhi-NCR traffic diversions

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In view of the arrangements made for the festive celebrations, traffic will be diverted at the following places:

-NH-24

-Road No. 57

-Road No. 57A

-Road No. 56

-Vikas Marg

Directions for commuters

-Commuters are advised to avoid the above-mentioned roads and instead use the alternative routes.

-Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time and park only at designated parking places. They are also urged to avoid roadside parking.

-The Delhi Traffic Police has also shared their social media handles for real-time updates about the traffic situation:

Facebook (facebook.com/dtptraffic)

X (x.com/dtptraffic)

Instagram (instagram.com/dtptraffic)

WhatsApp: 8750871493

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{{^usCountry}} Helpline Numbers.: 1095 / 011-25844444 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Helpline Numbers.: 1095 / 011-25844444 {{/usCountry}}

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Tight security in Delhi for Dussehra celebrations

Over 13,000 police personnel will be deployed across Delhi-NCR to ensure tight security during Dussehra celebrations, with heightened vigilance at religious sites and places expected to see large public gatherings, officers said, as reported by HT earlier.

Around 2,200 police personnel have been deployed at 66 'Ravan Dahan' sites, 17 religious processions and other related events in Gurugram, with police making extensive security arrangements for Dussehra on Tuesday.

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Elaborate security arrangements with 1,200 police personnel have also been made in Faridabad to maintain law and order.

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Delhi Police said its personnel will be deployed round the clock at sensitive locations, while senior officers will inspect deployment sites to review security arrangements and ensure adequate manpower. Around 10,000 police personnel will be deployed across Delhi for Dussehra, it said.

Special security in crowded areas, prominent temples, pandals

Special attention will be given to crowded areas, prominent temples, pandals and venues where Dussehra events are organised, as authorities expect a significant footfall during the celebrations.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner of Central District, Angad Mehta, said the district experiences a substantial increase in footfall during the festive season, requiring extensive security arrangements.