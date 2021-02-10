Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: NDMC bans road cutting in its areas till March 31
delhi news

Delhi: NDMC bans road cutting in its areas till March 31

"Keeping in view ensuing Swacch Sarvekshan-2021, there will be ban on road cutting from February 9 to March 31, except for urgent repairs, maintenance work for restoration of services," Chief Engineer, Sanjay Gupta, said in an order.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:40 PM IST
NDMC areas are home to the high and mighty of the country, including Union ministers and parliamentarians besides many top industrialists.(Arvind Yadav/HT file photo. Representative image)

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has banned road cutting in its areas till March 31 except for urgent repair or maintenance work.

"Keeping in view ensuing Swacch Sarvekshan-2021, there will be ban on road cutting from February 9 to March 31, except for urgent repairs, maintenance work for restoration of services," Chief Engineer, Sanjay Gupta, said in an order.

NDMC areas are home to the high and mighty of the country, including Union ministers and parliamentarians besides many top industrialists.

Parliament House, offices of all the ministries, Supreme Court, High Court and residences of Supreme Court judges, senior bureaucrats and senior military officers are in NDMC areas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP