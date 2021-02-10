Delhi: NDMC bans road cutting in its areas till March 31
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has banned road cutting in its areas till March 31 except for urgent repair or maintenance work.
"Keeping in view ensuing Swacch Sarvekshan-2021, there will be ban on road cutting from February 9 to March 31, except for urgent repairs, maintenance work for restoration of services," Chief Engineer, Sanjay Gupta, said in an order.
NDMC areas are home to the high and mighty of the country, including Union ministers and parliamentarians besides many top industrialists.
Parliament House, offices of all the ministries, Supreme Court, High Court and residences of Supreme Court judges, senior bureaucrats and senior military officers are in NDMC areas.
