Delhi: Neighbour kidnaps, murders six-year-old girl, dumps body in drain

A six-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped on Thursday from outside her house in Kapashera in southwest Delhi allegedly by her neighbour, who took her to an isolated place, murdered her and threw her body in a drain, police said on Saturday, and added that they were waiting for the girl’s autopsy report to ascertain if she was sexually assaulted.

The body of the girl was recovered on Friday morning. The police added murder charges to the kidnapping first information report (FIR) that was registered after the girl’s missing complaint was filed by her family on Friday. The suspect was arrested and is being interrogated to ascertain the motive behind his crime, the police said. The age and name of the suspect have not been shared by the police.

A senior police officer said that the girl lived with her family in a rented house. Her father works in a private company. The suspect lives in her neighbourhood. She knew him and often played with him. On Thursday evening, the girl was playing outside her home when the neighbour lured her on the pretext of giving her chocolates and took her away. When the family members could not find her, they informed the police. A case of kidnapping was registered and investigation was taken up, the officer said.

The police said that the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the neighbourhood were scanned and the girl was last seen with the neighbour. They conducted raids and caught the neighbour, who disclosed that he killed the girl and threw her body in a drain. He claimed he was drunk at the time of the crime.

“We are probing the case further to establish the motive behind the crime and how exactly the girl was murdered,” the officer added.