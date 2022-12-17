Delhi man throws two-year-old son off first floor, jumps: Report

A man threw his two-year-old son from the first floor of a building in Delhi's Kalkaji neighbourhood and then jumped, according to a report by ANI. The man - Man Singh, 30, and the boy have been admitted to a hospital, police said.

According to police, Singh's wife - Pooja - claims an estranged relationship with him and told police her children and she stay at her grandmother's home.

She also told police that on the day of this incident Man Singh was drunk when he came to that house and fought with her.

The incident took place Friday night.

More details on this are awaited.

This incident comes a day after a teacher allegedly hit a Class 5 student with a pair of scissors and threw the child off the first floor of a classroom in central Delhi's Model Basti area.

"A teacher of Prathmik Vidyalaya in Model Basti started hitting a student with a pair of scissors and pushed her off the first floor... We have taken action against the teacher. The child is safe...." Shweta Chauhan, DCP (central Delhi), said.

"I was hit with a pair of scissors and she (teacher) pulled my hair and then threw me from the school's first floor. I did not do anything wrong," the student said.

The teacher - an employee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi - has been suspended and detained by the police and a probe has been ordered.

With input from ANI

