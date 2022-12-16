Delhi teacher throws Class 5 girl from first floor window of classroom, detained: Cop

A class 5 student in Delhi was admitted to hospital on Friday after she was thrown out of the first-floor window of her classroom at school by a teacher, police said. The teacher has been detained and will be booked for attempt to murder.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said the beat officer of Desh Bandhu Gupta Road received information at about 11.15am that a child has been thrown off the first-floor classroom at a school in the area and a large number of people have gathered.

Police officers rushed to the school and took the girl to a nearby hospital where doctors said that she is out of danger and is undergoing treatment. The area Station House Officer (SHO) and other officers also reached the school and controlled the situation, Chauhan added.

Police said preliminary inquiries indicated that a teacher, Geeta Deshwal, allegedly hit the girl with a pair of scissors and then threw her down the classroom located on the first floor.

The circumstances around the incident are still unclear, police said.