New Delhi, An Indian flapshell turtle has been successfully rescued by the Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit from east Delhi's Mandoli on Friday, officials said.

Delhi NGO rescues Indian flapshell turtle from east Delhi

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The massive reptile, weighing nearly 50 kg, was found with minor abrasions, they added.

"A rescue call came early morning, after a local family spotted a giant turtle struggling near a contaminated water body in their neighbourhood in Harsh Vihar, Mandoli. Recognising the danger, they carefully placed the animal in a container at their residence and immediately alerted Wildlife SOS for assistance," the NGO officials said.

The rescue team, upon reaching the location, carefully secured the turtle to ensure minimal stress to the animal. The reptile was then shifted to a transit facility in Delhi for further evaluation.

The Indian flapshell turtle is a freshwater species commonly found across the Indian subcontinent. Known for the flexible skin flaps along the edges of its shell, this species thrives in ponds, lakes, marshes and slow-moving rivers.

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{{^usCountry}} It is listed as 'Vulnerable' on the IUCN Red List and receives the highest level of protection under Schedule I of the Wildlife Act, 1972, in India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is listed as 'Vulnerable' on the IUCN Red List and receives the highest level of protection under Schedule I of the Wildlife Act, 1972, in India. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Upon initial examination, the turtle was found to have minor abrasions on its shell and body, likely caused by proximity to the asphalt road and surrounding debris. No major injuries were observed, and the animal was released into a suitable habitat," according to a statement released by Wildlife SOS. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Upon initial examination, the turtle was found to have minor abrasions on its shell and body, likely caused by proximity to the asphalt road and surrounding debris. No major injuries were observed, and the animal was released into a suitable habitat," according to a statement released by Wildlife SOS. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, commended the family's response, which ensured the safety of the turtle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, commended the family's response, which ensured the safety of the turtle. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said, "Urban environments can be extremely challenging for aquatic species, especially when natural water bodies become polluted or degraded. We commend the family for their compassionate and responsible action in ensuring the safety of this turtle." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, "Urban environments can be extremely challenging for aquatic species, especially when natural water bodies become polluted or degraded. We commend the family for their compassionate and responsible action in ensuring the safety of this turtle." {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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