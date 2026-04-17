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Delhi NGO rescues Indian flapshell turtle from east Delhi

Delhi NGO rescues Indian flapshell turtle from east Delhi

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 06:30 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, An Indian flapshell turtle has been successfully rescued by the Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit from east Delhi's Mandoli on Friday, officials said.

Delhi NGO rescues Indian flapshell turtle from east Delhi

The massive reptile, weighing nearly 50 kg, was found with minor abrasions, they added.

"A rescue call came early morning, after a local family spotted a giant turtle struggling near a contaminated water body in their neighbourhood in Harsh Vihar, Mandoli. Recognising the danger, they carefully placed the animal in a container at their residence and immediately alerted Wildlife SOS for assistance," the NGO officials said.

The rescue team, upon reaching the location, carefully secured the turtle to ensure minimal stress to the animal. The reptile was then shifted to a transit facility in Delhi for further evaluation.

The Indian flapshell turtle is a freshwater species commonly found across the Indian subcontinent. Known for the flexible skin flaps along the edges of its shell, this species thrives in ponds, lakes, marshes and slow-moving rivers.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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