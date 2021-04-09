Delhi night curfew: How to apply for e-passes if you fall in exempt categories

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has made e-passes mandatory for people who want to travel during the night curfew hours, between 10pm and 5am. Apart from essential services and journalists, no other movement is allowed during the time, the DDMA has said.

Till Thursday, the district authorities in Delhi received over 1.19 lakh applications for e-passes but 87,000 have been rejected as either they did not fall in the exempted categories or wrong entries were made by them, news agency PTI reported.

The highest number of applications were received in New Delhi district at 20,267, followed by 19,646 in South West and 13,025 in West.

How to apply for e-pass

> Log on to delhi.gov.in

> A new tab has been activated of the home page for e-pass. Click on that.

> You will be redirected to a new page where you will have to choose your preferred language between English and Hindi.

> Choose 'E-pass for travel during night curfew' in the field 'What do you need help with?'

> Enter contact number, name, district, address of destination, type of services, dates for which the e-pass is required. Upload ID proof copy and any other supporting document like visiting card, business licence etc.

Who can apply for e-pass?

The government has mentioned a few categories of services which are exempt from the night curfew. These include:

> Shops dealing with essential items like medicine, dairy, bread etc.

> Banks, insurance offices, ATMs

> Internet and cable services

> E-commerce delivery movement

> Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG services

> People associated with power supply services

> Cold storage, warehousing service

> Person going for Covid-19 vaccination

A printed copy of the e-passes has to be carried during night hours. Journalists won't have to carry e-passes, the DDMA has said modifying its order. The order will be in place till April 30.