Delhi, Noida rain: Unexpected downpour causes traffic snarls in national capital region

Delhi residents were caught by surprise as moderate rainfall and strong gusts of wind swept through the national capital region on Friday morning. In the wake of the rain, complaints regarding highlighting congestion issues during the rush hour also made their way on the social media feeds of Delhi and Noida traffic police.

Heavy traffic congestion reported in Noida's Gaur City 2 locality on Friday.(X/@ritesh14887)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On X (formerly Twitter), local residents shared unverified videos and photos, complaining about the traffic congestion experienced by commuters amid rain as they navigated through the morning rush hour, striving to reach schools and offices.

The India Meteorological Department earlier issued warnings, urging residents to exercise caution and brace themselves for adverse weather conditions in the morning. It also forecast generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall in Delhi over the next five days.

Complaints poured in from different parts of the city. One user reported “heavy traffic from Chhattarpur to Qutub Minar” in South Delhi. Another mentioned congestion at the Dwarka underpass heading towards Kapashera junction, however, the user reiterated that the traffic issue here was a frequent problem. In Delhi's Mausam Vihar near DAV school, a user complained about "heavy traffic congestion" and called for intervention from Delhi's traffic authorities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Standstill traffic near Noida's Amity International School sector 44,” a user tweeted, sharing a video clip of the purported site. A person also highlighted the “heavy traffic congestion” witnessed on Sector 50 roundabout in Noida, sharing a video.

“Traffic woes in Noida extension continues. No traffic cops at the spot. Wrong lane driving is a major cause,” another person posted, sharing a video of slow-moving cars amid the rainy conditions.

Heavy traffic in Gaur City 2, Noida

Traffic issues persisted in Noida Extension, with complaints of absent traffic police and wrong lane driving causing delays in rainy conditions. "Just need an excuse for the jam in Gaur City-2, Noida Extension, to make something permanent," a person complained tagging Noida traffic authorities. “Huge traffic jam inside Gaur City 2. Please help Noida police,” an X user @abhishekanandji said. Another user also complained about traffic in Gaur City 2, however, he added that the congestion was due to "traffic coming from the wrong side."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amid a rise in complaints, both Delhi and Noida traffic police acknowledged the situation and assured residents that the relevant authorities were actively addressing it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON