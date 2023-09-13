IMD forecasts humid days for Delhi this week; AQI in ‘moderate’ category today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rains and thunderstorms in parts of Delhi through the week till next Tuesday, even as the capital recorded a maximum of 34.5 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal, and a minimum of 24.8 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal, in the last 24 hours till 8.30am on Wednesday. Visuals from Lodhi Garden in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Verma/ HT Photo)

“Delhi will have generally cloudy sky on Wednesday, with very light rain or drizzle at one or two places. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 35 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively,” Met officials said.

Palam recorded 1mm of rainfall and Lodhi Road saw traces of precipitation on Tuesday, with the average humidity recorded between 93 percent and 64 percent.

“Delhi will experience partly to generally cloudy skies throughout the week, with light rain and possible thunderstorms in parts of the capital,” IMD officials said.

The predominant surface wind in the city on Wednesday is likely to come from the southeast, with a wind speed of 8-12kmph.

Delhi’s air has deteriorated from the ‘satisfactory’ to ‘moderate’ category, with the average air quality index (AQI) being recorded at 101 (moderate) at 8am on Wednesday. It was 89 (satisfactory) at 4pm on Tuesday. The AQI is forecast to remain in the ‘moderate to satisfactory’ range throughout this week.

The Central Pollution Control Board classifies an AQI between 0-50 as good, between 51 and 100 as satisfactory, between 101 and 200 as moderate, between 201 and 300 as poor, between 301 and 400 as very poor and over 400 as severe.